Photo: The T412

Members of the contemporary Christian music group T412.

Contemporary Christian music group T412 have claimed that they ' ve been threatened by unknown people over a new song which has rubbed many the wrong way.

The group took to their Facebook page with claims that people have told them to pull down the one minute video of the song Nasa Hao.

The song, recorded over American rapper Nas beats of You Can Hate Me Now, seemingly hits out at other gospel artistes who claim to be God fearing yet their deeds speaks otherwise.

Among the gospel artistes that the song calls are Eko Dydda, Willy Paul and Bahati, as well as some event organisers and DJs.

The group also wondered why some fans claim that gospel music in Kenya has gone down yet they support the same artistes.

But while appearing on NTV ' s The trend , on Friday night, the group sought to come out clean over the controversial song.

"When you say the truth, is that dissing someone paused group member Milome. "If you took the song to be a diss song, please it is not. For us as T412 we do not sugar coat, we say the truth.

The group derive their name from a verse in the Bible (1 Timothy 4:12) which says: Don't let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith and in purity .

According to the group's biography, they seek to inspire generations with the message of God's love for man and plan for salvation.

Thus their music is highly engraved with Biblical perspective and irrefutable amazing mastery of skill. They also desire to be godly examples in this generation and positively inspire many to trail Christ's example in word, life and deed.

The group came together in 2011 as a dance group after finishing high school while attending Ex-candidates program, in Christ Is the Answer Ministries, Buruburu Church.