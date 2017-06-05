Tanzania: VP Urges On Environmental Conservation to Honor Mwalimu Nyerere

Butiama — Tanzania's Vice-President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, has called upon Tanzanians to conserve environment in honour of the Late Father of the Nation Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

Speaking during the commemorations of World Environment Day marked at national level in Butiama, Mara, on Sunday, Ms Hassan said it would be difficult for the government to attain its goal of the industrial economy if there will be no environmental protection.

She clarified that the government alone would not manage to conserve the environment as, she said, it needed support from all stakeholders including wananchi, whereby she added that there was an increase in human activities that led to the destruction of the environment.

She explained that currently many river basins in the country were getting dry because of the effects of environmental pollutions. Mama Samia urged the regional authorities to make sure that 1.5 million trees were planted and all survived as they were directed previously.

She went on to say that this year's theme was 'connecting people to nature' whereby she said the responsible authorities should make sure that there would be good relationships between wananchi and the environment so that to have better and safety life.

She also wanted mining companies to carry out sustainable mining, whereby she said she had a report on some mining firms that were polluting the environment by directing poisoned water into humans' source of water and that government will not hesitate to take measures against them.

Previously, the Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office (Environment and Union), Mr January Makmba, said his office decided to use Mwalimu Nyerere so as to send their massage to the public on the importance of the environmental conservation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mara Regional Commissioner, Dr Charles Mlingwa, asked government to declare Butiama as the place where the nation would be commemorating the World Environment Day every year.

By doing so, Dr Mlingwa said the government would be honoring Mwalimu Nyerere, despite he was physically not available, but he would be living on in people's thoughts.