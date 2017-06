The body of a 5-year-old girl was found on the N2 highway in Strand on Sunday afternoon, Western Cape police said on Monday.

Captain FC van Wyk said her body was found in Broadway Soek Street, Nomzamo in Strand.

She was reported missing on June 3 at around 20:30.

At the time of her disappearance she was wearing light blue pyjamas, Van Wyk said.

Van Wyk said a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

A murder case was opened for investigation.

Source: News24