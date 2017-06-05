analysis

While the leaked tranche of Gupta e-mails reveal the government and the Guptas to have maintained very close channels of communication over recent years, they did not share everything. It may have displeased the Guptas' pals in high places, for instance, to learn that the family was hoping to persuade the Dalai Lama to attend an ANN7 event in 2014 as an honoured guest. By SCORPIO and AMABHUNGANE.

"Your Holiness," began the letter signed by former Oakbay Investments CEO Nazeem Howa.

"I write to you on behalf of the shareholders and management of African News Network, South Africa's youngest and most technologically advanced television news station, to invite you to be our special and honoured guest on September 6, 2014 at the inaugural South African of The Year awards ceremony which will take place as part of our first anniversary celebratioofn" [sic].

The letter was dated 18 August 2014, meaning that ANN7 was giving the Dalai Lama under three weeks' notice of the event they wanted him to be present at.

Howa outlines what the evening would consist of - "a musical journey through South Africa's 20 years of freedom" - and assures the Tibetan spiritual leader that the event...