The Guptas dished out personal and political largesse to the sons of Free State Premier Ace Magashule. In turn, one son opened doors to Magashule's office, where staff appeared to do the Guptas' bidding. In much the same way that Duduzane Zuma was apparently groomed, the #GuptaLeaks suggest that Magashule's sons were similarly primed to become Gupta intermediaries. By AMABHUNGANE and SCORPIO.

Magashule's staff officially invited a senior Indian politician to South Africa on a Gupta associate's request. His son Tshepiso "Gift" Magashule then forwarded the official correspondence to Tony Gupta.

The revelations are contained in the #GuptaLeaks, a trove of data leaked from the heart of the Guptas' business network.

The leaks offer details on what appears to be the Guptas' modus operandi for locking-in political loyalties.

At an Indian hotel in 2012, an employee briefing his colleagues by e-mail on the imminent arrival of Rajesh "Tony" Gupta and a Free State entourage described the Gupta brothers as being "known for their billionaire lifestyles and open-door access to the highest levels of government, including the...