5 June 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Amabhungane and Scorpio #guptaleaks - the 'Gift' That Keeps On Giving

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

The Guptas dished out personal and political largesse to the sons of Free State Premier Ace Magashule. In turn, one son opened doors to Magashule's office, where staff appeared to do the Guptas' bidding. In much the same way that Duduzane Zuma was apparently groomed, the #GuptaLeaks suggest that Magashule's sons were similarly primed to become Gupta intermediaries. By AMABHUNGANE and SCORPIO.

Magashule's staff officially invited a senior Indian politician to South Africa on a Gupta associate's request. His son Tshepiso "Gift" Magashule then forwarded the official correspondence to Tony Gupta.

The revelations are contained in the #GuptaLeaks, a trove of data leaked from the heart of the Guptas' business network.

The leaks offer details on what appears to be the Guptas' modus operandi for locking-in political loyalties.

In much the same way that Duduzane Zuma was apparently groomed, the #GuptaLeaks suggest that Magashule's sons were similarly primed to become Gupta intermediaries.

At an Indian hotel in 2012, an employee briefing his colleagues by e-mail on the imminent arrival of Rajesh "Tony" Gupta and a Free State entourage described the Gupta brothers as being "known for their billionaire lifestyles and open-door access to the highest levels of government, including the...

South Africa

Anti-Graft Watchdog to Probe Dlamini-Zuma's Protection Detail

South Africa's anti-graft watchdog will investigate the government's providing of protection services to former African… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.