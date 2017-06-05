5 June 2017

Lesotho: Orderly Election Marked By Unsettling Military Presence

Lesotho's snap election this weekend passed quietly, calmly and without incident... All except for those looming soldiers, that is. By KRISTEN VAN SCHIE.

Technically, they shouldn't have been there. Certainly the election officials weren't expecting them.

But there they were all the same: small groups of soldiers lingering on the edges of Lesotho's snap poll on Saturday.

After Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili's ruling coalition collapsed and he lost a no-confidence vote in March, the country was now voting for the third time in five years.

And the sense of déjà vu was palpable, the major players all unchanged since the last poll just two years ago.

Facing off were Mosisili of the Democratic Congress (DC) and his comrade-turned-rival Thomas Thabane, leader of the All Basotho Convention (ABC).

Former allies, they'd served in the same Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) for years before both breaking away to form acronyms of their own.

Whatever Saturday's tally, the result was expected to be more or less the same: a government held together by the will of small but powerful coalition parties.

The difference? A Thabane win would carry with it the potential for the prosecution of those behind the 2014 coup attempt that...

