Murder accused Henri van Breda is expected back in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

Van Breda, 22, pleaded not guilty to axing his parents and brother to death, seriously injuring his sister and defeating the ends of justice. He alleges an intruder wearing a balaclava, gloves and dark clothes was behind the attack and that he had heard other voices of people speaking Afrikaans in their home in the De Zalze Estate in Stellenbosch in January 2015.Henri claimed that after a fight with the axe-wielding intruder, the man had escaped.During his previous appearances, an officer, who has collected evidence from thousands of crime scenes in his 24-year career, said he had never collected as many samples at any site as he did at the Van Breda home two years ago.

Crime scene investigator Warrant Officer Andre Hitchcock testified that it had taken police three weeks to collect all the forensic evidence from 12 Goske Street.

He recalled that the house had been neat when he arrived, which was out of the ordinary.

At an inspection of the De Zalze home, defence lawyer Lorinda van Niekerk demonstrated how easy it was to access the Van Breda house.

She easily scaled a wall and gate.Blood droplets were also noted in photo evidence near one of the side gates, and was found on the wall of an adjacent property. This wall is opposite the room in which Rudi was hacked to death.

Source: News24