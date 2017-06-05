Sudan: Security Council - Research 'War Crime' Attack Peacekeepers

New York — The United Nations Security Council called on the Sudanese government to 'swiftly conduct a full investigation into the attack' on a peacekeeper in Nyala on 31 May, which resulted in deadly injuries.

Council President Sacha Sergio Llorentty Solíz (Bolivia) issued the statement yesterday. 'The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the attack on African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (Unamid) peacekeepers by an unidentified group in a carjacking incident in Nyala, South Darfur State on 31 May 2017. One Nigerian peacekeeper was killed in the attack.'

The members of the Security Council called on the Government of Sudan to swiftly conduct a full investigation into the attack and bring the perpetrators to justice. They underlined that attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support for Unamid and called on all parties in Darfur to cooperate fully with the mission.

The soldier was in the industrial zone of Nyala to buy spare parts when three gunmen approached him. They forced him out of his vehicle, shot him, and made-off with the vehicle. He was critically injured and died of his wounds in Nyala hospital.

Since 2007, 64 peace soldiers have died during their service with Unamid.