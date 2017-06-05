Zimbabwe: Mugabe in New York for Summit On Oceans

President Robert Mugabe has arrived in New York for a summit on oceans, the state media reports.

As Zimbabwe is a landlocked country, the news of Mugabe's latest trip has been greeted with shock and ridicule particularly coming soon after his return from Mexico where he attended a conference on disaster reduction.

"The UN should only invite relevant guests to these conferences," said lawyer and activist, Fadzayi Mahere on Twitter.

According to the ZBC, "The conference in New York will be co-hosted by the governments of Fiji and Sweden at the United Nations headquarters in New York, from Monday to the 9th of this month."

Added ZBC: "The theme of the conference is, 'Our Oceans Our Future: Partnering for the Implementation of Sustainable Development Goal no. 14".

Mexican Feelings ... Minister Saviour Kasukuwere with mates

According to the state media, Zimbabwe also wants to tape into technical expertise of other countries to manage aquatic ecosystems such as Tokwe Mukosi and Kariba dam.

As with that trip to Cancun, Mexico, Mugabe is accompanied by a high-level delegation including his wife Grace and two cabinet ministers.

Reports last week said by late May Mugabe had covered more than 145 000km and spent 250 hours in the air.

The irrelevance of the trip to Mexico was perhaps highlighted by the fact that while Mugabe was not given the floor to address the audience, his ministers including local government boss, Saviour Kasukuwere, were photographed enjoying themselves by the beach.

President Mugabe has previously defended his boss's penchant for travelling claiming that while diplomacy was essential Zimbabweans should know that it did not come "cheap".