East Africa: EA Petroleum Forum Set for Kick Off in Burundi

Arusha — After being postponed in March, the biennial East African Petroleum Conference and Exhibition (EAPCE '17) is set to start in Bujumbura on Wednesday.

"The main objective is to promote investment in the oil and gas sector", said Daniel Mpitabakana, the chairperson of the National Organizing Committee from Bujumbura yesterday.

Themed 'East Africa - An Emerging Hotspot for Oil and Gas Exploration, Infrastructure Development and Commercialization," the three-day forum will also provide a dialogue for all players in the petroleum industry regionally and internationally.

The East African Community (EAC) has been holding EAPCE'17 held biannually since 2003 in order to promote exploration, development and production of oil and gas. The Bujumbura event will be the eighth such meeting.

According to Mr. Mpitabakana, the EAC member states have agreed to cooperate in joint exploration and development of energy resources found within the bloc and to promote investment within the sector.

The event will also provide an opportunity for the partner states to promote exploitation of both renewable and non-renewable energy sources " in the most optimal way for the mutual benefit of East Africans".

"This is a forum where the EAC countries get down to share information on the status of development of the sector in each partner states", explained Mr. Mpitabakana, who is a senior official of Burundi's ministry of Energy and Mines.

Burundi failed to organize the conference last month due to poor mobilization of resources.

According to Emmanuel Sindakira, another member of the local organizing committee each of the six EAC member state was supposed to contribute at least $ 50,000 to organize the event.

The event has been held each after two years on rotational basis in the EA capitals and have provided increasing awareness on the potential for petroleum development in the region, including technological advancements in exploration and production.

While the first conference took place in Nairobi in 2003, Arusha, the EAC seat, hosted it twice in 2007 and 2013.The event was organized in Mombasa, Kenya in 2009 and Kampala two times in 2005 and 2011. Kigali hosted it in 2015.