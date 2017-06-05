Sudan: Vice President the Door Still Open for Armed Rebel Movements to Join the Dialogue and Peace Process

Khartoum — The Vice President of the Republic, Hassabou Mohamed Abdallah, has stressed that the doors for peace and joining the peace process remain open for the armed movements to join in

The Vice President who received a delegation from the Justice and Equality movements that joined the peace process, and who was in the company of the Chadian delegation that came with it to the Sudan, has commended those men and the Chadian leadership saying Sudan's relations with chad remain eternal, pointing to the keenness of the Chadian leadership for peace in the Sudan and who work in as the interests of the peoples of the two countries.

Mukhtar Dahab, the Advisor for Foreign Affairs and member of the Chadian delegation that accompanied the justice and equality movement group, has pointed out in press statement that their visit to the Sudan comes within the context of the directives served by the president of chad about keenness to achieve peace and stability in the Sudan.