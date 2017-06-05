2 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Vice President the Door Still Open for Armed Rebel Movements to Join the Dialogue and Peace Process

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Vice President of the Republic, Hassabou Mohamed Abdallah, has stressed that the doors for peace and joining the peace process remain open for the armed movements to join in

The Vice President who received a delegation from the Justice and Equality movements that joined the peace process, and who was in the company of the Chadian delegation that came with it to the Sudan, has commended those men and the Chadian leadership saying Sudan's relations with chad remain eternal, pointing to the keenness of the Chadian leadership for peace in the Sudan and who work in as the interests of the peoples of the two countries.

Mukhtar Dahab, the Advisor for Foreign Affairs and member of the Chadian delegation that accompanied the justice and equality movement group, has pointed out in press statement that their visit to the Sudan comes within the context of the directives served by the president of chad about keenness to achieve peace and stability in the Sudan.

Sudan

At Last, Bitter Opposition Figures in the State House in Raman

Sanoasi and al-Hassan al-Mirghani take oath before the President Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.