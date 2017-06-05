4 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: ANC to Lay Complaint Against Sunday Times

Tagged:

Related Topics

The office of the African National Congress chief whip, Jackson Mthembu, has announced that it would lay a complaint against the Sunday Times with the Press Ombudsman over an article published on Sunday.

The article claimed that ANC MPs dumped a proposal that the ANC parliamentary caucus should come up with its own resolution to determine President Jacob Zuma's fate, said ANC parliamentary spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli.

Mhlauli said the story by Sunday Times journalist Babalo Ndenze claimed that this happened after the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) instructed ANC MPs to vote against the motion of no confidence in the President.

"This story is highly misleading and deliberately out of context," Mhlauli said.

"The ANC caucus has never resolved to have its own motion on President Zuma. This claim is therefore a complete fabrication."

Mhlauli said during Mthembu's interview, he informed the journalist that caucus discussed the upcoming motion of no confidence.

This was apparently discussed in a meeting attended by the national chairperson, the secretary general, the deputy secretary general and treasurer general of the ANC.

"This caucus meeting was called as a consequence of some MPs expressing their views on the matter and for caucus could reach a conclusion on the matter."

Mhlauli said in a meeting with ANC leadership and caucus was resolute that it would not vote for any motion proposed by the opposition that sought to remove President Jacob Zuma.

"The Sunday Times article is therefore not only disingenuous and mischievous but it is in fact also inaccurate."

Source: News24

South Africa

Anti-Graft Watchdog to Probe Dlamini-Zuma's Protection Detail

South Africa's anti-graft watchdog will investigate the government's providing of protection services to former African… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.