2 June 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Security Thwarts Planned Attacks On UN and UAE Embassy

Tagged:

Related Topics

A major attack planned for Thursday targetting the UN compound and the United Arab Emirates Embassy in Mogadishu has been thwarted, Radio Dalsan has learnt .

NISA chief on Thursday met with cabinet to brief on the security situation following the failed attacks.

An internal memo sent to all UN agencies and NGOs operating in Somalia indicated that intelligene reports suggested planned attacks on UN Compound and UAE embassy.

Staff were issued with a security alert not to visit Liido, the port area and hotels.

In the past militant group Alshabaab has been increasing attacks on government and foreign interests during the month of Ramadan.

Thursday marked the first anniversary of the ambassador attack which saw 3 Mps and 7 government officials killed.

Alshabaab ideology believes attacks in the month of Ramadan offers high rewards spitritually and hence a surge in attacks

Somalia

Farmajo's 100 Days Marked in Mogadishu Rally

Thousands of people and government officials took part in an organised rally held in Mogadishu's Banadir Football… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.