Gambia: Teams Paired in GT Bank-Sponsored Principal's Cup

Teams have been grouped in the Guarantee Trust Bank Principal's Cup in a balloting held yesterday at the bank's headquarters Kairaba Avenue.

The championship, aimed at creating platform for students to exhibit their soccer talents, begins 12th June at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The idea, conceived eight years ago in Nigeria and financed by the GT Bank, also offers to develop Gambian football, according to Dodou Bojang, the Bank's head of Corporate Affairs.

Mr. Martin Gomez, president of Gambia Senior School Football Association, hailed GT Bank of The Gambia for their unflinching support towards the tourney and appealed them to keep the momentum.

Mr. Ebou Faye, on behalf of the Gambia Football Federation thanked GT Bank for the initiative that he pointed out will go a long way in developing football in the country and assured the full participation of the federation towards the competition. He said the tournament will avail them the opportunity to scout the talented ones to build a good national team.

The draw is as follows

MALE TEAMS

GROUP A GROUP B

Essau SSS Sheikh Mass Kah SSS

Gambia SSS Nasir SSS

Mingdaw SSS Mahad SSS

Tahir SSS Armitage SSS

FEMALE TEAMS

GROUP A GROUP B

Sitanungku SSS Muslim SSS

Nyakoi SSS Mingdaw SSS

Armitage SSS Tahir SSS

Gambia SSS Bottrop SSS

In his statement the CEO/MD of GT Bank, Mr.Bolaji Ayodele, said that on 5/05/2016, GT Bank and the Gambia Senior Secondary Schools Football Association, under the auspices of The Gambia Football Federation signed a Memorandum of Understanding to complement national efforts in the development of grassroots football in the country.

He said its hoped that the tournament, now called GT Bank Principal Cup, will enhance efforts towards making The Gambia a force to reckon with in the sub-region, regional and international football, to fully engage secondary students, whilst promoting the values of excellence and fair play.

He said last year, they provide d a set of jersey ,t-shirts, whistles, stop-watches and two balls, but this year all the mentioned items will be provided and a pair of shin guards. He also said that they gave 10 footballs, t-shirts and D500, 000 to the organizing Committee.

On the prices, he cited that the winners in both male and female categories will take home a Trophy, Gold medals and D100, 000, but was quick to note that the giant trophy last year has been replaced with a new one. The first runners-up will receive a price of D75, 000 and a silver medal and the second runners-up will receive a bronze medal and D50, 000.