Gambia: Car Accident in Jeshwang Causes Severe Injuries

A serious car accident happened at a trisect junction in Jeshwang highway leading to Banjul which caused severe injuries to passengers.

The Junction has three roads that merge there which are Bakau, Jeshwang and Banjul. It was around 1 pm May 30, 2017 when a 14 passenger commercial car with a number plate 8298L turned upside down by trying to avoid a lorry with a number of 1974K at the main highway.

According to eye witnesses, the tragedy occurred due to the high speed of the 14 passenger car coming from Banjul going towards Jeshwang when the Lorry coming from Bakau end tried to cross the Highway. They added that the car in its high speed could not put the break to halt which caused the driver to loss control of the steering which led the car to the other side of the road and further in the ditch where it started to turn upside down.

They also said many of the people in the car were seriously injured including the driver and were seen to be rushed to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul.

Chief Inspector of Police Alieu Sanneh reminded drivers that Section 47 of the Motor Vehicle Act forbids over speeding. He emphasized that even if the driver was right he should avoid over speeding saying the 'the life you save may be yours'. He added that the Highway is sloppy and advised drivers to drive in accordance with laws and avoid over speeding especially on that highway.

It is confirmed from our source that no death occurred and that they are all receiving treatment at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul.