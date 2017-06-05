4 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Children Burn to Death At Dunnottar Military Base

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two children were burnt to death in a fire at Dunnottar Military Base Quarters outside Nigel in the East Rand, on Sunday afternoon, Gauteng police said.

The incident happened at 16:40 when the mother of a 6-month-old baby girl and the father of the 12-month old baby boy left them sleeping with a heater on, Captain Johannes Ramphora told News24.

"The heater allegedly exploded and the beds were set alight," Ramphora said.

The father who tried to rescue the children was rushed to hospital after he was burnt.

An inquest into the deaths has been opened.

Source: News24

South Africa

Anti-Graft Watchdog to Probe Dlamini-Zuma's Protection Detail

South Africa's anti-graft watchdog will investigate the government's providing of protection services to former African… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.