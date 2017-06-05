Sudan: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Condemns Killing of Nigerian Peacekeeper in Darfur

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday issued a statement strongly condemning the killing of a Nigerian soldier affiliated to the UN-AU peace keeping Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), as well as the carjacking of a UNAMID vehicle.

The Ministry, in the name of the government of Sudan, has extended its condolences to the bereaved family and to the people and government of Nigeria

The Ministry stressed in its statement that the government of the Sudan would spare no efforts in following and apprehending the culprits and bring before a court of law.