Tanzania: Morogoro to Host 2017 Shimiwi Games

THIS year's Inter- Ministerial Sports Federation, SHIMIWI is scheduled to be held in Morogoro Region from September 16 to 30th, organisers announced yesterday.

SHIMIWI Acting Secretary General, Moshi Makuka, said in a statement yesterday that preparations have started in earnest to stage the event.

He said various sports disciplines are lined up for the event, naming them as football (men), netball (women), tug-of-war (men and women), athletics (men and women), cycling (men and women), cards (men and women) Bao (men and women) and Darts (men).

Makuka said the games will be played at various venues including, Jamhuri Stadium, Morogoro Secondary, Mazimbu, SUA, Sabasaba, Tumkaku and Ujenzi. He said clubs are required to confirm their participation by mentioning the games they will feature in as well as paying participation fees.

Deadline for clubs to confirm their participation is pegged on August 30th this year. He said players' registration exercise will start on August 1 to 30th this year and that participating teams are required to report in Morogoro a day prior to the start of the event.

According to Makuka, teams that won trophies in 2014 edition in Morogoro are required to bring them back to federation before August 30th this year, so that they could be presented to winners of this year's edition.

SHIMIWI games have not been staged for the past two years due to various technical problems including paving way for 2015 general election.

Makuka called on team to make thorough preparations for the event to make it a successful and competitive.