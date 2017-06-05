Somalia: Two Govt Officials Escape IED Bombs in Mogadishu

Two Somali government officials have narrowly survived assassination attempts in the capital Mogadishu on Saturday, Police and Witnesses said.

One soldier was reported to have died in a land mine blast targeted a vehicle carrying the head of taxation department of Dharkenley district administration Ali Mohamud Jimale.

The second blast struck a car belonging to Ali Waqoyi, an official working for the Ministry of Finance in Kawo-Godey area of Wadajir district. The officer escaped the attempt on his life.

No group has claimed responsibility for the bomb attacks in Mogadishu, but, such attacks are attributed to Al shabaab who are fighting to topple the UN-backed Somali government.