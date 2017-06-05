3 June 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Two Govt Officials Escape IED Bombs in Mogadishu

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two Somali government officials have narrowly survived assassination attempts in the capital Mogadishu on Saturday, Police and Witnesses said.

One soldier was reported to have died in a land mine blast targeted a vehicle carrying the head of taxation department of Dharkenley district administration Ali Mohamud Jimale.

The second blast struck a car belonging to Ali Waqoyi, an official working for the Ministry of Finance in Kawo-Godey area of Wadajir district. The officer escaped the attempt on his life.

No group has claimed responsibility for the bomb attacks in Mogadishu, but, such attacks are attributed to Al shabaab who are fighting to topple the UN-backed Somali government.

Somalia

Farmajo's 100 Days Marked in Mogadishu Rally

Thousands of people and government officials took part in an organised rally held in Mogadishu's Banadir Football… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.