4 June 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Twiga Stars Coach Names Strong Squad

Tagged:

Related Topics

Naational women football team, Twiga Stars Head Coach Sebastian Mkama has named a 31 members squad ahead of the approaching two friendly matches.

Speaking to 'Sunday News' yesterday, Mkama said the team's technical bench identified forty-five players from the recently concluded Women's League.

He said last week, they had a duty of selecting ten best players who have been injected into the senior team.

"From Wednesday next week, we will have a 12-day training programme before exposing the current squad to two friendly encounters in Arusha against Equal Playing Field Organisation from Dubai as well as another team from Kenya, which is yet to be announced," Mkama said.

He additionally pointed out that as the team; their main target is to play in the 2019 Women World Cup competition.

The coach named his squad as follows: Goalkeepers are Belina Julius, Najiath Abass, Fatuma Omary and Faraja Kimlola.

Defenders are Wema Richard, Christiana Daud, Anastazia Antony, Ever Jackson, Maimuna Khamis, Silvia Mwacha, Christina Paucras, Ester Mayalla, Asphat Kasindo and Sophia Mwasikili.

Midfielders are Donisia Daniel, Grace Mbelay, Eveline Sekikubo, Happy Henzron, Amina Ally and Asha Hamza. Strikers are Anna Hebron, Herieth Shija, Tatu Iddy, Amissa Athuman and Stumai Abdalah.

Forwards are Rehema Abdul, Veronica Mapunda, Asha Rashid, Fatuma Mustapher, Oppah Clement and Mwanahamois Omary.

Tanzania

Opposition Suspicious of Magufuli's Job Offers

The opposition party, ACT-Wazalendo, yesterday said it was concerned by the growing trend of President John Magufuli to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.