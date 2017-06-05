Tanzania: Twiga Stars Coach Names Strong Squad

Naational women football team, Twiga Stars Head Coach Sebastian Mkama has named a 31 members squad ahead of the approaching two friendly matches.

Speaking to 'Sunday News' yesterday, Mkama said the team's technical bench identified forty-five players from the recently concluded Women's League.

He said last week, they had a duty of selecting ten best players who have been injected into the senior team.

"From Wednesday next week, we will have a 12-day training programme before exposing the current squad to two friendly encounters in Arusha against Equal Playing Field Organisation from Dubai as well as another team from Kenya, which is yet to be announced," Mkama said.

He additionally pointed out that as the team; their main target is to play in the 2019 Women World Cup competition.

The coach named his squad as follows: Goalkeepers are Belina Julius, Najiath Abass, Fatuma Omary and Faraja Kimlola.

Defenders are Wema Richard, Christiana Daud, Anastazia Antony, Ever Jackson, Maimuna Khamis, Silvia Mwacha, Christina Paucras, Ester Mayalla, Asphat Kasindo and Sophia Mwasikili.

Midfielders are Donisia Daniel, Grace Mbelay, Eveline Sekikubo, Happy Henzron, Amina Ally and Asha Hamza. Strikers are Anna Hebron, Herieth Shija, Tatu Iddy, Amissa Athuman and Stumai Abdalah.

Forwards are Rehema Abdul, Veronica Mapunda, Asha Rashid, Fatuma Mustapher, Oppah Clement and Mwanahamois Omary.