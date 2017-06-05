4 June 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: DAREVA Senior League Resumes Next Week

By Mbonile Burton

Second leg of this year's Dar es Salaam Regional Volleyball Association (DAREVA) Senior League is set to start next Saturday at the National Indoor Stadium in the city.

The league aims at giving teams and players maximum challenge.

The first leg started in March and ended last month. DAREVA Technical Committee Chairman Nasoro Sharifu said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that preparations for the league to start are complete. Sharifu said: "I want to inform all teams that our league second leg will start June 10, we want all teams to make good preparations and be ready for stiff competition.

" He said the league that will see four teams in each category men and women advance into the playoff stage is expected to be tough and mouthwatering.

The league returns to action after about three weeks break since the end of first round that was marred with big surprise after organisers withdrew Jeshi Stars both men and ladies teams for failure to pay participation fee.

Going to the end of phase one, defending champion Jeshi Stars men were leading the table with 26 points from nine matches with a game in hand.

Jeshi Stars ladies had already played all four matches and accumulated seven points at the second position. But their dismissal gave chance to youthful Makongo Secondary at the helm with 24 points from nine matches in a pool of ten teams.

