Eritrea: College of Marine Science and Technology Graduates 131 Students

Asmara — A total of 131 students of whom 49 of them are females graduated from the Massawa College of Marine Science and Technology with degree and diploma. The students were graduated on the 2nd of June in different fields of study including Fisheries and Marine Biology, Marine Engineering as well as Fish Feed Technology.

Speaking on the occasion of the 10th commencement of the graduation, Mr. Tewolde Kelati, Minister of Fisheries, stated that Eritrea is endowed with an extensive water territory in the Southern part of the Red Sea and that regulations and policies are being drafted so as to ensure a sustainable ecological balance for generations to come. He further said that the government is exerting effort to ensure the advancement of human capital equipped with the necessary skills in the endeavor to succeed the set objectives.

Pointing out that in the past 10 years the college has graduated 1420 students, Dr. Zekaria Abdulkerim, Dean of the College, said that the college is playing significant role in advancing marine resources and thereby contributing to the ongoing national development drive.

Dr. Zekaria also pointed out that the college is currently equipped with modern research equipment and qualified teachers and that the students have been able to obtain practical education in different fields of interest. He also called on the graduates to apply the knowledge they acquired into practice.

Representative of the graduates reiterated readiness to live up to expectations.

The Massawa College of Marine Science and Technology was set up in 2005.