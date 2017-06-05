4 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mixed Reaction On JPM's Appointment of Mghwira

Photo: State House/Daily News
President John Magufuli shares a book singing with Head of Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania Archbishop Fredrick Shoo (file photo).
By Athuman Mtulya

Dar es Salaam — There is mixed reaction over President John Magufuli's appointment of the chairperson of the opposition Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT-Wazalendo), Ms Anna Mghwira, as the new Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner.

Ms Mghwira replaces Mr Said Meck Sadick, who resigned from the post last month. The 2015 presidential aspirant becomes the second top ACT leader to be given a senior government position by the President.

First, it was the party's chief advisor, Prof Kitila Mkumbo, was appointed Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water and Irrigation in April this year.

Ms Mghirwa, who is currently abroad, could not be reached for comment on her appointment. According to a State House announcement, the date for her swearing in will be communicated later.

But the evening appointment yesterday sent social media sites abuzz, with some users congratulating her. Yet others sought to understand President Magufuli's sudden interest in ACT-Wazalendo.

Dr Aikande Kwayu, a political science don, tweeted: "Many congratulations to @annamughwira. I'm very pleased. Thanks to President @MagufuliJP for giving Kilimanjaro such a wise woman as RC."

Prominent blogger Chambi Chachage tweeted on the recent ACT-Wazalendo senior officials, who have departed from party's top positions: "(Samson) Mwigamba, (Habib)Mchange, (Kitila)Mkumbo, (Alberto) Msando, (Ana)Mghwira..."

Mr Thabit Jacob tweeted about the U-turn on President Magufuli's vow to appoint opposition officials in his government, and asked whether ACT-Wazalendo is a loyal opposition party.‏ "No member of the opposition will be in my government. This doesn't apply to the loyal ones! Asking for a friend."

Efforts to get ACT-Wazalendo leader and Kigoma Urban MP Zitto Kabwe to comment on the matter did not bear fruit by the time we went to press.

Meanwhile, President Magufuli also appointed Deputy Inspector General of Police Abdulrahman Kaniki and Head of training and operations of the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) Maj Gen Issa Suleiman Nassor as ambassadors.

