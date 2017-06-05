Nigeria: What Is Wrong With Nigerian Leadership System?

So many things are wrong with the leadership style in Nigeria, and if they are not properly addressed urgently, I don't see the country moving forward. From corruption and nepotism, to incompetency, poor party system and so many more.

Corruption deserves to be on the top of the list, considering how corruption is rampant in our society and is almost considered a norm. Corruption can be found in all the sectors, but unfortunately it is most demonstrated by our political elites and public office holders, and it is being carried out shamlessly. Recently, a former public servant filed an application at court to prevent the EFCC from forfeiting his ill-gotten wealth of $9.8 million retrieved from his residence. Though he lost the bid, it is still a slap on our face. But then, this is Nigeria. The level of corruption in the country, most especially among the political class is simply amazing. To reduce this effect, the immunity for public officers should be reconsidered. Just recently, in the far away Asian country of South Korea, a President was impeached and trialed for corruption charges. The country should take a cue from this. Speaking of Asia, the country should consider adopting China's policy on corruption. You steal, you die, period.

Incompetent individuals always seem to find their ways into the system. In Nigeria you just can't desert friends or relatives after getting power, you must simply reward them. It does not matter whether they are competent or not. In America, immediately after elections you hear words like 'We are all Americans' or ' Democratic or Republicans, it is time to build the nation'. They would then start the rigorous exercise of setting up a competent cabinet. It doesn't matter whether someone of the other political party is appointed, as long as they are fit for the role. Same cannot be said of Nigeria. It is only in Nigeria that you find a Governor with 600 aides! As long as we continue letting distributive appointments and godfatherism influence our appointments and not based on merit, the leadership system is bound to fail. We should consider switching from such kind of appointments to a more meritocratic approach. Only people competent enough and have the necessary experience should be appointed into key and sensitive government positions. Some other roles can be reserved for the political class.

In Nigeria, terms like social conservatism, neoliberalism and others associated with our political parties are just on paper. It is safe to say our political parties don't have party beliefs or any ideologies.

If all the lapses found in the leadership system in Nigeria are fixed, then maybe the country would be better.

Abdallah Malumfashi, Abdalladamfashi@gmail.com