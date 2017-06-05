Tanzania: Mining Saga - Lobbyists Seek Sweeping Changes in Law

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania should review its Constitution to place the control of its rich mineral resources in the hands of the people, and not rely on government-negotiated contracts that have been found wanting, it has been suggested.

Speakers at a forum to discuss the current standoff between the government and Acacia Mining company over the ban on export of mineral concentrates were in agreement that Tanzania has not benefited from the more than 20 years of gold and other minerals mining across the country.

The forum organised by opposition party, ACT-Wazalendo, and held at the Makumbusho Village in Dar es Salaam appeared to give tacit endorsement of the efforts to search for a new means to get a fare share from mineral exploitation.

Tanzania has in recent months been in the news since President John Magufuli banned copper concentrate exports for processing overseas and ordered a sweeping investigation into the content of the concentrates and the legal and economic regime around mining.

The move, in March, has attracted wide coverage locally and internationally, with divided views whether it could hurt Tanzania's attractiveness to attract investors or not. The investigation has disrupted Acacia's operations in Tanzania even though the company on Wednesday indicated it was looking forward to dialogue with the government to end the dispute.

Yesterday at the Dar es Salaam forum, ACT-Wazalendo Leader Zitto Kabwe said Tanzanians have not benefited from its natural resources and most especially the mineral sector, because the Constitution was silent on public ownership of its resources.

He led several civil society officials and activists to give perspective to the government-Acacia standoff and suggest what the nation could do so as to stand a better chance of reversing any exploitation.

Mr Kabwe said that other countries have shown clearly in their constitutions who owned respective countries' natural resources, citing Venezuela whose Constitution has made it clear that the resources are owned by the government.

"But our constitution is silent on this, and that is why, immediately a company signs mining contracts with the government, the ownership of the minerals is left wholly to the company," said Mr Kabwe. Mr Kabwe who is the Kigoma Urban MP said in such an arrangement the country only gains a fraction of the earnings through royalties and taxes.

Explaining, he said that the Constitution through section 9(c) only explains how the natural resources will be developed for the public's benefit. While, the mineral act of 1979 only said that the mineral resources are owned by the public but was scraped of in the 1998 mineral act only to be slightly developed in the 2010 act.

He stressed that unless the government resolves that , the issues of sovereignty over ownership of minerals will remain a problem.

Mr Kabwe said since the country started extracting minerals, gold worth $20 billion has been exported from the mines and small scale miners but through royalties and other taxes the government has received only $1 billion same as six per cent of all the gold exported.

In view of this, he said that, it was high time the public sought to know who owned the resource as the country is endowed with a lot of minerals including tanzanite, gold, silver, copper among others that does not benefit them.

On his part, Oil, Natural Gases and Environmental Alliance, managing director Mr Dennis Mwendwa said that it was imperative the government invested shares in the mining companies in order to fully enjoy the product rather than just looking to invest in a smelter whose proceeds are smaller.

He said that reports show that Geita Gold Mine Produces at least 16.3 tonnes compared to Buzwagis 5.3 tonnes, Bulyankhulu 8.5 tonnes and North Mara's 8.5 tonnes. Mr Mwendwa said that there is need to do a thorough investigation to understand how much mineral ore is transported outside.

He further stressed on the fact that a majority of minerals are not declared including Nickel which is highly valuable. The NGO official stressed that there was need to look at the bigger picture in the mineral sector for the nation to fully enjoy the benefits.

" The minerals are exported and the money left in the multinational companies countries and what is brought back are the royalties and taxes, which are not enough to change the economy," he said.

On his part , Lawyers Environmental Action Team (LEAT) managing director Rugemeleza Nshala said that the government needed to review the mining contracts with view of benefiting the country.

He said that in order to do that, the government needs to also review the 2010 mineral act so as to give it powers to review that contracts that are water tight. "The problem with these contracts is that when the companies feel threatened they are at liberty to sue as internationally, and there is nothing we can do," he said.

He was of the view, that the government entered such contracts without understanding that they could later come to haunt them.

"Our courts are perceived as corrupt and therefore when there isn't dispute, we are sued internationally, this is wrong and the government should find ways to rectify the situation," he said.

He stressed that the government should review the mineral act by involving all political parties, the public and parliament because they all have a common interest to protect the natural resources.

He further stressed that the Parliament should be part and parcel of signing the contracts rather than leaving it to individuals who at the end of the day signed bad contracts.

Mines Trade Unions secretary Mr Nicomedes Kajungu said that following the government report that showed mineral ores exported are undervalued, Acacia Mines announced that it plans to retrench a section of its employees.

He said that the government entered the mining contracts without considering locals working at the mines but favoring the foreigners.

He said, at the end of day it was important to form a body that would overlook the mining sector because, the government through Tanzania Revenue Authority and Tanzania Mineral Agency had failed Tanzanians.