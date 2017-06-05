Tanzania: Hope for Clubfoot Patients As Tigo Dishes Out 100 Million/

Parents and guardians have been challenged to bring their children to the hospital for clubfoot treatment.

The remarks were made by CCBRT's Chief Executive Officer, Erwin Telemansin at a press conference on World Clubfoot Day which is the initiative of the Ponseti International Association to commemorate the birthday of Dr Ignacio Ponseti, the pioneer of the Ponseti technique for clubfoot, which is now the world standard for treatment.

He said if the affected child gets treatment early, the clubfoot problem can easily be treated, adding that CCBRT is committed to providing equitable access to affordable, quality medical care, as well as preventing disability and promoting inclusion in Tanzania.

He added that clubfoot is a congenital deformity that can affect either one foot or both. The affected foot appears to have been rotated inwards and downwards at the ankle. Without treatment, people with clubfoot often appear to walk on their ankles or on the sides of their feet.

"However, with early identification and treatment at a young age, many children born with clubfoot are able to walk and participate fully in social and economic activities in their communitiesm," he said.

He added that with Tigo's support, CCBRT has been able to tackle one of the most challenging aspects of clubfoot treatment and ensuring continued follow up.

Through Tigo's innovation and support, CCBRT's SMS reminder platform is able to send mobile reminders to clients in order to promote follow up so that patients are fully treated, with little or no risk of a reversal.

On her part, Tigo Tanzania Head of Regulatory and Government Affairs, Sylvia Balwire said her company has offered 110 million shillings as part of its initiative of giving back to the community.

"We saw the urge to support this good cause since CCBRT serves the poorest of the poor in the community and tries to remove as many barriers as possible in order to allow people to seek treatment.

Society will forever be indebted to CCBRT for taking the initiative to help people with disabilities and giving them an opportunity to be treated at subsidized costs" she added.