West Africa: Faure Gnassingbe Takes Over Ecowas Chairmanship

The occasion was colorful with the presence of twelfth West African leaders and delegations attending the 51st Ordinary ECOWAS Summit, this time held in Liberia for the first time over three decades at the Flemington Hotel Palace in Margibi County.

After series of organized protocols, with speeches from several individuals including the host of the Summit, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the President of ECOWAS Commission, Marcel A. De Souza, the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin "Bibi" Netanyahu, the executive from EU and others, the issue as to who becomes the next ECOWAS was now on the floor.

Few hours later, it was announced that one of Africa's youngest Presidents, the President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbe was named as the new Chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), taken over from the organization's first female Chairperson, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia.

For his part, the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated the incoming chairperson and urged West African leaders to the Africa-Israel summit to be held in Togo in October.

Faure Gnassingbe will face a less tedious task as chairperson compared to President Sirleaf who was faced with the electoral crisis in The Gambia, he officially assume the role at the end of the Summit, Sunday, June 4, 2017.