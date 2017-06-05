President Robert Mugabe and cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo have differed on government's command agriculture programme which the outspoken government official returned to Thursday to further ridicule.

Addressing a panel discussion in Harare this past week, the Higher and Tertiary Education minister repeated his earlier claims government's controversial scheme spearheaded by nemesis and Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was misplaced.

He was, however, contradicted a day later by President Mugabe who said the agro-based project was the best panacea to ending continued starvation in his country.

In his comments, Moyo slated Mnangagwa and his Zanu-PF camp for alleged exclusionist tendencies which he said were far removed from the nationalist outlook that the nation was founded on.

He then said the group was also trying to force down everyone's throats, command agriculture, a programme he said was oppressive.

"On the economic question it is again now in the public domain that the so-called Team Lacoste (Mnangagwa faction) is about command economics, command politics, command ideology and command everything," Moyo told western ambassadors and civil society activists.

"It (scheme) was intended as a maize import substitution programme but the extension of that logic to framing everything even before we have taken stock of the command agriculture or the import substitution programme is amazing and in my view misplaced."

Moyo continued, "This command framing business is as revealing as it is dangerous but it is contrary to the values and logic of the nationalist project because it sought to empower the people, it sought to empower the communities, not to command them but to free their spirit, to unleash their energies so that they can contribute to the building of an independent Zimbabwe."

But President Mugabe emerged hours later to glorify the government programme he said has done wonders to the country's agricultural sector, now a pale shadow of its former thriving self under white former land owners.

Speaking while addressing Zanu PF youths at Rudhaka stadium on Friday, President Mugabe said command agriculture was the brainchild of his wife Grace who sold the idea to VP Mnangagwa who has now become the face of the project.

The Zimbabwean leader said the scheme was a guided cereal production system that sees government providing the inputs and expertise to those contracted to produce on behalf of the nation.

"That is why it was named command agriculture," Mugabe said in a Shona address.

"It was never about the command that we find of soldiers in a war. It was just meant to show each other that this is how we farm, how we use seed, plant seed on time."

Mugabe said the country was now used to importing wheat from South Africa, something he said would be a thing of the past with command agriculture proving to be a good experiment.

He added, "Farmers are never forced. No."

It was, however, not the first time Moyo has criticised command agriculture, although he is also a beneficiary of the expensive scheme.