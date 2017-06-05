Senegal: Israel, Senegal Mend Diplomatic Ties

Israel and Senegal have mended diplomatic ties that ruptured after the West African country co-sponsored a U.N. Security Council resolution in December condemning Jewish settlement construction.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Senegalese President Macky Sall in Liberia on the sidelines of the Economic Community of West African States summit.

Israel announced its ambassador will return to Senegal, which, in turn, will support Israel's nomination for observer status at the African Union.

Senegal, New Zealand, Malaysia and Venezuela sponsored last December's Security Council resolution demanding that Israel end its settlement activity on occupied territories Palestinians hope will be part of an eventual independent state.

Netanyahu recalled his country’s envoys to Senegal and New Zealand. Israel has no diplomatic ties with Malaysia and Venezuela.

The resolution passed in the 15-member Security Council because the United States, under the administration of former president Barack Obama, broke with its long-standing approach of diplomatically shielding Israel and did not wield its veto power, instead abstaining.

The vote also soured Israeli relations with Washington.