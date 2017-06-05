5 June 2017

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Senegal: Israel, Senegal Mend Diplomatic Ties

Tagged:

Related Topics

Israel and Senegal have mended diplomatic ties that ruptured after the West African country co-sponsored a U.N. Security Council resolution in December condemning Jewish settlement construction.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Senegalese President Macky Sall in Liberia on the sidelines of the Economic Community of West African States summit.

Israel announced its ambassador will return to Senegal, which, in turn, will support Israel's nomination for observer status at the African Union.

Senegal, New Zealand, Malaysia and Venezuela sponsored last December's Security Council resolution demanding that Israel end its settlement activity on occupied territories Palestinians hope will be part of an eventual independent state.

Netanyahu recalled his country’s envoys to Senegal and New Zealand. Israel has no diplomatic ties with Malaysia and Venezuela.

The resolution passed in the 15-member Security Council because the United States, under the administration of former president Barack Obama, broke with its long-standing approach of diplomatically shielding Israel and did not wield its veto power, instead abstaining.

The vote also soured Israeli relations with Washington.

Senegal

KCCA Contingent Join As Goal-Shy Cranes Shift Focus to Senegal Friendly

Uganda coach Micho Sredojevic will have one more critical look at his team against Senegal in Dakar tonight after the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.