The president and his wife, Mama Janeth Magufuli, paid the visit a to late Mzee Francis Maige (Ngosha), the man, who claimed he created Tanzania's coat of arms.

In every age, there are people, who inspire others. We call them role models. Mostly, they are heroes or heroines. They stand tall in society, famous and the masses at times we want to follow their footsteps.

At home, we have the Samatta calibre, who are good examples for children, apart from excelling in their sportsmanship, they don't lead a scandalous lives as far as what we read about them is concerned. How I wish, in every sport, in every form of art, in the music world, that we would have a Samatta in each, to inspire our youngsters!

The famous are not always role models especially, when their sense of morality becomes questionable. In dear motherland, there have been discussions once in a while about, who are the role models for today's children? The young ones thanks to the TV and media in general know more about socialites, whose sense of morality is nothing to write home about yet they are more easily able to identify with such.

If you look the Tanzanian social media space that we follow up socialites more than innovators is an open secret. Could be that, we have failed as a nation to identify and honour living legends, who have done great for Tanzania?

Why do we easily forget our national heroes to such an extent one may wonder if we really do care about our history anymore?

What about what we have learnt in school textbooks about our history, is it the gospel truth? Or do we have a hidden history by commission or omission? Why are some heroes of independence and thereafter not appearing in our civics education?

This question came to my mind after following up the tragic story of Mzee Francis Maige (Ngosha), the man, who claimed he created Tanzania's coat of arms.

I never knew, who made the coat of arms that adorns millions of government documents and hundreds of buildings across Tanzania. Look at it this way, emblem is on the cover of passports issued in Tanzania and its one of the national symbols every primary school child learns about.

While we commend the ministry of Health for taking care of Maige in his last days, it can never be lost that he lived in poverty and squalor. The images of the man in a ghetto, weak, dirty and lonely, easy comes to mind. While we may not say that the state was responsible for his condition, it tells a great tale of how the old are neglected in this country, when they have no money and there are no relatives to take care of them.

It would be great if the government verify his story. Did he work with Jeremiah Wisdom Kabati on the design as claimed? Our historians should tell us more. The emblem is a representative of our nationality, aspiration, freedom, enlightenment and knowledge. Like our flag, it is one of the most important national symbols that unites us, and makes the brand that is Tanzania.

So, it's really sad, if we don't have records of who created the symbols. Who did the artwork for the national flag after Zanzibar merged with Tanganyika, to create Tanzania? All you will read is that new flag adopted elements of the two previous flags, to bring out what we have today. Who did the work?

An artist like Maige was supposed to be a great hero of the nation, an inspiration to thousands artists. He was never supposed to live unknown, and in dire want. But the reality is nauseating at times. We don't recognize our hero and heroines, the men and women who have done a lot to transform Tanzania. We would rather recognize the socialites. Very sad indeed!

Saumu Jumanne is an Assistant Lecturer, Dar es Salaam University College of Education (DUCE).