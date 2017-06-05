Tanzania: It's All Systems Go for the Super Cup

Dar es Salaam — All teams earmarked for the SportPesa Super Cup are already in town ahead of the inaugural tournament, which will kick off at the Uhuru Stadium tomorrow.

The tournament, which is bankrolled by a leading betting firm in the region, will involve a total of eight teams from Tanzania Mainland, Zanzibar and Kenya. Simba, Yanga and Singida United will represent the Mainland while Zanzibar will have Jang'ombe Boys.

Kenya will be represented by Nakuru All Stars, Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards and Tusker. Speaking here yesterday, Tusker coach George Nsimbe said they were unfazed by the threat that the Mainland champions pose. Tusker will take on Yanga in the second match of day at the refurbished stadium after cash-rich Singida United tackle giants AFC Leopards. The opening match will start 2pm.

Nsimbe, who had a coaching stint at Azam FC, said Yanga are a big team in the region, but his current team has all it takes to pull off a victory tomorrow.

"Who does not know in the region? It's a big club and has a lot of talented players. However, that does not intimidate us. Tusker will approach the match aggressively and hopefully, we will have the last laugh," said the Ugandan.