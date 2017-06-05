Three prisoners and MDC-T officials who, last year, were convicted of murder have approached the High Court seeking an order compelling the Zimbabwe Election Commission (ZEC) to allow them to vote in the forthcoming general election.

Last Maengahama, Yvonne Musarurwa and Tungamirai Madzokere were convicted last year of murdering a police office and sentenced to 20 years each but say they consider themselves to be "political prisoners".

In court papers the Justice Minister is cited as the 1st Respondent, chairperson, Rita Makarau and ZEC are 2nd and 3rd Respondents respectively.

The three are arguing that since they have been in prison ZEC had neither carried out any voter education, including voter registration to enable them to cast their votes during all by-elections which were held throughout the country to elect Members of Parliament.

"None of us have been convicted for an offence under the electoral law and there is no court order disqualifying us from registering as voters," read the court papers.

"Our inquiries from those that have been in detention longer than us and through electoral periods have revealed that the voter registration exercise does not extend to those in prison.

"This is because voter registration is done either at the voter registration offices, which are inaccessible to those in detention or through mobile voter registration programmes which never get to places of detention."

The trio said they now want ZEC to register them as voters and facilitate their participation on elections day; they said in doing so, they were simply asserting their constitutional rights.

They said they want the election body to make necessary arrangement to ensure that prisoners are registered as voters on appropriate voters' rolls.

Represented by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR)'s Jeremiah Bamu, the three gave the respondents 10 days to respond.

Zimbabweans are expected to elect a new government next year.