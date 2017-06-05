Cameroon: Reforestation - FCFA 43 Million for 43,000 Trees

The 2017 reforestation and conservation campaign has been launched in the Littoral

5 councils in the Littoral Region have each benefitted financial support within the government Reforestation Programme for 2017. Ngwei, Dibamba and Edea II in the Sanaga-Maritime Division have each received FCFA 5 million for the planting of 5,000 trees in their municipalities.

The Councils of Melong and Mbanga in the Moungo Division, which have been transferred the management of forest reserve, have signed the Provisional Management Convention with the Ministry of Forestry and Wildlife to receive FCFA 7 million. FCFA 43 million has been disbursed for the planting of 43,000 trees in the Region, covering a total area of 107.5 hectares, placed under "Together Let's Fight against Climate Change by Barring the Way to Deforestation and Degradation of Forest Reserves." These forest reserves, which serve as a support for plantations, were mostly classified between 1929 and 1947.

They constitute forests that belong to the State in line with the forestry law of 1994. During the launch ceremony at the Club House in the Koumassi neighbourhood in the port city of Douala, Njikam Aboubakar, Inspector General at the Littoral Governor's Office, underscored the importance of the reforestation programme: "The situation of the forest reserves and reforestation areas has clearly deteriorated following the withdrawal of the State from its reforestation functions in the 1990s, again followed by the dissolution of the former ONADEF. Due to this, the situation of the forest cover has worsened despite the fact that some efforts were made to take them back into their own hands."

Before the official launch rounded up, he scouted out open spots, took up the shovel and carefully planted young tree seedlings Friday which he, as well as the Regional Delegate of Forestry and Wildlife, Djogo Toumouksala, hope will take hold and create a new legacy of woodland on the Littoral. According information from the Regional Delegation of Forestry and Wildlife, in the past three years FCFA 119.5 million of grants from the Special Fund for Forestry Development was granted to 34 actors (councils, private individuals, palaces) for the planting and management of 256 hectares of forest, with 102,500 trees.

The Public Investment Budget of the same period stood at FCFA 70 million was destined for the Douala City Council as well as to the Ngambe Council and Edea I Council, with a surface area of 100 hectares with 40,000 trees planted.

