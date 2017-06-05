Kenya: Ntunene New Meru Girls' Football Champs

Ntunene are the new Meru County schools girls' football champions after deposing Kirigara in a tension-filled final at Miathene Boys High.

Karen Mukiri scored the all important goal in the 30th minute to snatch the title from Kirigara, who were the defending champions and also the Eastern Region champions.

The match was a replica of last year's Meru County and Highland Region football ladies final.

Ntunene and Kirigara will thus represent the county in the Eastern Region Secondary School Term Two B games in Machakos.

Ntunene were beaten at the regional final by Kirigara last year to miss out on a national berth showed they meant business this time round.

They crushed Maua Girls 3-0 in the semi-finals. Damage was done via the goals of captain Doris Dzodze, who accounted for a brace and Damaris Kawira adding the other.

Kirigara have vowed to win the regional title.