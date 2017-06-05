Tanzania: We Fear Nobody, Warns Pluijm

Dar es Salaam — Singida United head coach Hans van der Pluijm cannot stop his players' minds straying to the prospect of winning the SportPesa Super Cup.

The Singida side, which won promotion to the Vodacom Premier League this year, faces their sternest test tomorrow when they open the inaugural tournament with a match against Kenyan heavyweights, AFC Leopards at the Uhuru Stadium.

It is a David versus Goliath battle, but the Dutchman is looking beyond the opening match, expressing his hopes that Singida United may spring some surprises at the weeklong event.

Pluijm, who has drafted in a few top players, told The Citizen yesterday that his new club has dropped the "small team mentality" and that they would take the bull by the horns.

"We have undergone proper training just like any other big club. There is no good reason for us to fear the so-called giant teams," said Pluijm, who had glorious years with Young Africans.

He added: "There is no big or small team if you have the right players and prepare well. It's my hope that we will take all championships by storm. We are unfazed by any team.

"This tournament has come at the right time because it will help us gauge the team ahead of the kickoff of the new season, so we can't afford to take it lightly."

Singida signed a Sh250 million sponsorship deal with bookmakers SportPesa recently, which will boost their ability to sign more quality players for the upcoming season.

The Singida based outfit returned to the topflight after languishing in lower divisions for a decade.

Other newcomers in the Premier League are Njombe Mji and Lipuli of Iringa, but of the most about team is Singida United, which once enjoyed the support of tycoon Mohammed Dewji.

Singida United have so far signed two local players in Atupele Green and former Mbeya City captain, Kenny Ally.

They have also captured Zimbabweans Wisdom Mtasa and Elisha Muroiwa, and Ugandan attacking midfielder Shabiki Batambuze.

After the opening match, Yanga, the Mainland champions, will kick off their campaign with a date against Tusker FC of Kenya at the same stadium.

On Tuesday, Gor Mahia will face Zanzibar's Jang'ombe Boys before Simba SC take on Nakuru AllStars.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia left-back Abdul Maqbul failed to accompany the rest of the team to Dar es Salaam due to lack of the requisite travelling documents.

K'Ogalo's Organising Secretary Judith Nyangi confirmed former Jericho Allstars Player's absence, a day after the team left for the tournament.