Cameroon: Poultry Farming - 900,000 Subsidised Chicks for NW Farmers

The Livestock and Fisheries Development Project doled out a first set of 25,000 day-old chicks to farmers on Wednesday May 31, 2017.

The Livestock and Fisheries Development Project (LIFIDEP); conceived to increase household incomes in the North West Region through increased production in the small scale livestock and fisheries sub-sectors, on Wednesday May 31, 2017, delivered 25,000 of a programmed 900,000 subsidized day-old chicks to farmers in the region.

Some 60 farmers and cooperatives turned up at LIFIDEP's Bamenda-based head office for collection during the distribution exercise. Similar ceremonies took place across the region where farmers in Boyo got 4,100 chicks; Kumbo, 3,350; Jakiri, 1,500; Donga Mantung, 3800; Wum 500; Mbengwi 500; and Ndop, 3,350. Mezam farmers got some 7500 chicks.

Wednesday's distribution is one of LIFIDEP's most concrete actions in fulfilling its mission to inspire hope in the livestock and fisheries industry. Going by the Project Coordinator, Mbipeh Pius Shidiki, the day-old chicks are a rare gift by the government. It costs FCFA 345 per chick, down from about FCFA 600 as sold in open markets. Mbipeh said beneficiary farmers had been well trained to ensure that they succeed and derive better incomes for their households and communities.

The Project Coordinator noted the preparedness of LIFIDEP staff and extension workers to follow up and ensure that the offer is not diverted to the market. To the Technical Director of North West Development Authority (MIDENO); the supervisory authority of LIFIDEP, Emmanuel Ndeh saluted the project for emerging from capacity building over the years to concrete delivery of expected results. Fonchingong Celestine, on behalf of beneficiary farmers, hailed the government for the largesse.

J'aime