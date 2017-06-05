Namibia: Plan to Reduce Poverty Among the San

POVERTY among the marginalised Ovatue, San and Ovatjimba will be a thing of the past by 2022, according to the recently launched ambitious fifth National Development Plan.

The blueprint was launched last week by President Hage Geingob at State House.

It states that the Ovatjimba, San and Ovatue community groups have been heavily tormented by poverty.

According to the report, there are 20 000 households with 105 000 individuals in the marginalised communities. Of these, 90% are from the San.

"About 55% of the San have not attended formal education at all, and are thus unable to read or write. Only 7% completed primary education, 5,5% completed junior secondary education and 3,7% completed senior secondary education, while 0,6% have post secondary qualifications," stated the document.

The 118-page book said in terms of income, 50,5% of San households rely on wages and salaries as the main source of income, while unemployment among them is 77%, with poverty at 68%.

In this light, NDP5 hopes to have the unemployment rate decreased to 45% by 2022, with poverty levels at 35%, and 60% of the San accessing primary education.

However, the report states that there would be challenges involved, such as segregation, isolation, tension within the communities, nomadic lifestyles, alcohol abuse and other social problems.

Fransina Ghauz, constituency councillor for Tsumkwe in the Otjozondjupa region, earlier this year told The Namibian that the majority of the San community in her constituency rely on drought relief food as many of them are not employed.

She added that drought had adversely affected the hunter-gatherers and farming San people.

The NDP5 plan, which was inspired by national, regional and global development frameworks as well as the Global Agenda 2030, African Union Agenda 2063 and Vision 2030, among others, also hopes to see Namibia achieve a N$20,6 billion manufacturing sector by 2022.

Under the economic progression pillar, NDP5 aims to increase manufacturing sector growth through increased value addition in handicrafts, metal fabrication, cosmetics, marine resources, taxidermy and semi-precious stones, among others.

"The contribution of the manufacturing and service sectors will increase to 60% of GDP by 2022. A critical component of this structural shift is innovation and a supportive infrastructure, both physical and financial," stated the report.

Additionally, the plan also hopes to strengthen competencies of human resources through the effective "utilisation of the training levy", which will be done through aligning skills, knowledge and attitude.

Similarly, the report also hopes to improve Namibia's competitiveness score to 4,2 by 2020.

With regards to agriculture, the country plans to have food production at 30%, thus reducing food insecurity from 25% to 12% by 2022, with stunted growth in children being reduced from 24,1% to 12,1%.

The country also hopes to increase the national food storage capacity from 22 900 metric tonnes to 39 400 metric tonnes.

The report states that 5 536 hectares of land will be developed for irrigation, and another 82 200 hectares of bush thinned annually.

Similarly, the national livestock market production is expected to increase to 10% from the current 4% by 2022.

The desired outcomes for the mining industry are to achieve value addition of 46% in total mining exports to make the sector more profitable and resilient to commodity price shocks.

"This can be achieved by attracting foreign mining investment, and addressing challenges with skills, water and power supply," the report reads.

According to NDP5, the country hopes to have a diversified and competitive tourism sector, with the number of tourists rising from 1,4 million to 1,8 million through awareness, marketing and the promotion of tourism.

The local electricity generation capacity should also be increased to 755 megawatts at the end of the NDP5, which would result in an increased national electrification rate of 50%.

The report furthermore states that there would have to be land acquisition for generation, transmission and distribution projects, as well as the construction of new or the upgrading of existing transmission and distribution lines and associated substations.

National Planning Commission spokesperson Fillemon Nangonya told The Namibian that the NDP4 has been undergoing an audit, but preliminary findings have been used to inspire NDP5.

He said there is an ongoing review of performance goals achieved during 2012/13-2016/17.

NDP4 had three overarching goals, backed by four priority sectors and five enablers, Nangonya noted.

"A comprehensive audit will focus on the overall performance of all that we set ourselves to do. Did we achieve our overarching goals or not?" he asked rhetorically.