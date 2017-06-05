4 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Pazi, 'City Bulls' Renew Rivalry in RBA League

By Brown Msyani

Dar es Salaam — For basketball enthusiasts, the National Indoor Stadium is the place to be as the Dar es Salaam Region Basketball Association [RBA] resumes as a three-week break.

Two games are scheduled for today after the Dar es Salaam Basketball (BD) and match officials settled a standoff over payment last week.

BD technical and competition director Gosbert Boniface said DB Lioness will take on Vijana Queens in the first game of the day, which will mark the beginning of the RBA League second round.

However, the headline game this evening will pit Vijana alias City Bulls against Pazi.

"We had a mid-season break and then encountered a challenge with our match officials, but it's over now and we are good to go," said the BD official.

"We hope that the second round will not be short of entertainment. All teams have been training intensively during the break, so fans should expect a rare treat in the round, which will produce the champions in both leagues."

City Bulls coach Shomari Kabiola exuded confidence of taking the second round by storm after what he described as a thorough training during the break.

"The boys are ready for the second round and I am convinced that we will be the team to beat. Our intention is to wrest the title from Savio," Kabiola said.

However, he admitted that they would face a still opposition from Pazi because they too boast an array of talented players. "We are aware of the threat Pazi poses. They have a lot of young but talented players. Nonetheless, we are ready for the battle," he said. Vijana have so far accumulated 27 points, three off pacesetters Savio and two above Pazi. They have both played 15 games.

