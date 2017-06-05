Nigeria: Buhari Had Done Well - Kalu, Ex-Abia Gov

Former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday, said President Buhari would be returning to Nigeria before June 11 and urged Nigerians to desist from spreading messages of hate and division about the health of the President who he said is fast recuperating.

Speaking in an interview at Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, Kalu said the President's health has improved considerably when he visited him in London last week.

According to him, it was inhuman for some Nigerians to be spreading falsehood about the health of Buhari, instead of praying for him to recover fast and return to his duty post.

Kalu said he visited London to have a first hand knowledge of the state of health of the president, adding: "I went to Washington to visit some business partners and from there, stopped at London to see Mr President who is recovering very fast.

"I am excited over the state of health of President Buhari despite the hate messages people were spreading about him. I am disappointed with the statement coming from some Nigerians about the health of the President.

"The messages some Nigerians have been spreading in the social media are unhealthy. I am calling on Nigerians to have a change of heart. Being a president does not mean you cannot be sick. The hate messages are becoming too much. There must be a good sense of tolerance among the ethnic groups. We are all one."

He also said it would be wrong to embark on any assessment of the duties of the Acting President, whom he said has been carrying out his constitutional duties.

State of the nation

On the state of the nation, Kalu said Buhari had done well in the fight against insurgency and the war against corruption but noted that the government should obey constitutional provisions as they affect the judicial arm of government.

He said: "The government has done well, but there is a lot of suffering in the land. The masses are suffering, going through economic problems. The administration has done well, but must obey the law of the land, by respecting judicial processes. Government must pursue the hard and the soft of democracy and that include the rule of law and respect of the constitution.

On IPOB sit-at-home order

On the sit-at-home order by IPOB, Kalu said it was wrong for people to sit at home, because it will affect the economy of the South-East, adding that the people have the right to agitate. He called for enlightenment in the pursuance of a united country.

According to him, "Most people may not understand what the issues are, but with time, they will understand. There is strength in unity. God did not make a mistake by putting us in one country."

Meanwhile, Kalu has pleaded with Africa students in United Kingdom to emulate lives of Muslims and Christians in places like Banjul, Senegal , Sierria Leon , Liberia and be united. Kalu made the calls while addressing African students from Oxford University including staff and students drawn from Oxford Brookes University , Bellerbys College and neighbouring colleges in Oxford, United Kingdom during a Ramadan fast breaking dinner he hosted.

He accused African leaders of using sentiments to cause hatred among the populace in the cover of religion.

He said : "African leaders and people should stop causing problems, there is a lot of hatred being preached in Nigeria. I am always excited when ever I go to Gambia, Senegal, Liberia, Freetown and I see Muslims and Christians sharing things in common. I wish it could have been in Nigeria because the Christmas in Banjul looks like a Sallah in Banjul and Sallah in Banjul looks like a Christmas in Banjul . You hardly recognize the difference, so those of you who are not from Nigeria might not know what you are enjoying"