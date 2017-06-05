Kenya: Uhuru 'Advises' Raila as Peace Calls Continue

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto were Sunday treated to open dissent from disgruntled Jubilee supporters in Gilgil as they concluded the first round of their re-election campaign in Nakuru County.

It was the second time the two Jubilee Party principals were confronted by resentful supporters of aspirants who lost in the Jubilee primaries.

Their first encounter happened in Nyandarua and Laikipia counties on Friday, where they had gone after being cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to vie.

RIGHT TO CHOOSE

In Gilgil today, the supporters chanted 'haki yetu' and 'tunataka General Mathenge' (It is our right, we want General Mathenge).

The President told them they are free to vote for whoever they prefer between Senator Wangari and Mr Mathenge.

Mr Kenyatta dangled the idea of Mr Mathenge stepping down for the senator, borrowing a leaf from Nakuru Governor Kinuthia Mbugua.

He said Governor Mbugua had dropped his bid to defend his seat in favour of Mr Lee Kinyanjui, who won the Jubilee Party ticket.

NO VIOLENCE

Earlier, the president and his deputy, accompanied by a host of Jubilee leaders, had attended a church service at Kingdom Seekers Fellowship in Nakuru; where the Jubilee leader called for peace.

He said the county has borne the greatest brunt of election violence and should not be repeated.

"This is the heartbeat of Kenya. If we have peace in Nakuru, we know we shall have peace in the whole of Kenya. We don't want people threatening our peaceful coexistence," he told the congregation.

Additionally, the General Overseer Apostle John Kimani William prayed for the IEBC to deliver a free, fair and credible election.

NASA ADMONISHED

After the church service, they once again visited Kahatia butchery in Kikopey for 'nyama choma'.

Addressing the locals, he said he would ensure the standard gauge railway passes through the area, which will facilitate the promotion of business.

At Free Area, on their way out of Nakuru town, President Kenyatta hit out at his main rival, Nasa leader Raila Odinga, saying he lacks vision that would fuel Kenya's progress.

SECONDARY EDUCATION

He said the Nasa coalition is pledging to waive secondary school fees, an idea originated by Jubilee.

"Honourable Raila Odinga, let me inform you that when you make policy it requires planning. When you say or promise something don't just say it so that you can be applauded," he said.

"When we promise we know where there are gaps. But if you want to be a record player so that it goes on record that Raila said then there is a problem.

"I tell him as my elder brother, relax, sit down with your people and plan yourselves. Let's compete on policy and agenda of where we want this country to go."

VOTE FOR US

The leaders have been in Nakuru since Friday, visiting Subukia, Bahati, Kuresoi, Molo, Elburgon, Njoro, Gilgil and Naivasha where they appealed for votes on the August 8 elections.

They were accompanied by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Governor Mbugua, Mr Kinyanjui, and Nakuru Senate seat nominee Susan Kihika, among others.