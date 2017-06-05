analysis

Dar es Salaam — On may 24 President John Magufuli revoked the appointment of Prof Sospeter Muhongo who was the minister of Energy and Minerals shortly after receiving a report on the copper/gold concentrates from the chairman of a committee of experts, Prof Abdulkarim Mruma.

The report indicated that there was under-declaration of minerals (amounting to between Sh829.4 billion and Sh1.439 trillion) from the concentrates that were contained in 277 containers that were to be shipped out of the country.

The sacking of Prof Muhongo, a distinguished scholar of Geology worked in prestigious universities and institutions outside the country rekindled the debate of why Tanzanian expatriates who return to the country to serve their government do not last. Apart from Prof Muhongo other high profile expats who returned to serve in government but did not last long include Rished Bade, former Tanzania Revenue Authority Commissioner General, Juliet Kairuki former Tanzania Investment Centre executive director and Dr James Mataragio former director general of the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC).

Most of the expats returned during the administration of President Jakaya Kikwete. According to reports President Kikwete was suprised to find so many Tanzanians serving in prestigious posts outside the country during his various trips abroad and so he decided to ask some of them to come back and help increase efficiency in the government.

Prof Makame Mbarawa is another expat who was asked to return by President Kikwete to serve the coutnry. He still serves as the minister for Infrastructrue and Transport.

Academicians from various colleges in the country have also met the fate of most expats as many of them, too, have not last despite leaving their prestigious posts in academic institutions to enter the civil service. While views in the social media on why returning expats are divided commentators who spoke to The Citizen On Sunday all agreed that what mattered to last long in government were not whether someone worked outside the country but integrity and efficiency.

Prof Muhongo

President Kikwete nominated Prof Muhongo in 2012 as Member of Parliament. he subsequently nominated him as minister of Energy and Minerals, taking over from Wiliam Ngeleja who who had resigned.

Prior to his appointment Prof Muhongo, had served in several local and international institutions related to Geology including the Geological Society of Africa where he served as a president from 1995 to 2001, Chairperson of the Unesco's Scientific Board of International Geoscience Programme (2004-2008), and the Chair (2007-2010) of Science Programme Committee (SPC) of the UN-proclaimed International Year of Planet Earth (IYPE).

But the May 24 sacking was not the first for Prof Muhongo. He was forced to resign in January 2015 to take responsibility for the Tegeta Escrow scandal that saw more than $100 million taken from the Bank of Tanzania (BoT). He was succeeded by his deputy, George Simbachawene.

He came back to his former portfolio in December 2015 after being appointed by President Magufuli. During the October 2015 he had successfully contested the Musoma Rural Constituency.

Dr Mataragio

Dr Mataragio was appointed by President Kikwete in December 2014 to head TPDC. Prior to the appointment he had worked as ageoscientist at the US based Bell Geospace for 10 years. While he was working for Bell Geospace he volunteered advice to the government on minerals, oil and natural gas.

He was susped in August 2016 after a Controller and Auditor General report found irregularities in the activities of TPDC.

Rished Bade

He joined TRA as Deputy Commissioner General in September 2012, until, May 2014 when he was promoted to the position of Commissioner General, taking over from Mr Harry Kitilya who retired in December 2013. His job as TRA boss ended in November 2015 soon after Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa visited the Dar es Salaam Port where he unearthed shocking losses of government revenue perpetuated by ICD's officials who colluded with their TPA and TRA counterparts.

It was then discovered that containers destined for ICDs were cleared from the port without their due taxes being first collected.

He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce and Management from the University of Dar es Salaam, (1995), a Master's degree in Commercial banking and Finance from Sydney University (1999). He is also a Certified Public Accountant.

He started his career in banking in 1995 with the Bank of Tanzania as Bank examiner where he worked for five years.

He then joined Akiba Commercial Bank (ACB) in June 2000 as credit Manager, a year later, he joined the Barclays Bank as Director of Finance at Barclays Tanzania, a position he held for five years before moving to Barclays Bank Uganda as in 2007. In December 2009 he was appointed Group Chief Finance Officer for Barclays East and West Africa Cluster stationed in Nairobi Kenya, the position he held until he joined The Tanzania Mortgage Refinance Company.

Juliet Kairuki

She was fired last year for not taking the salary offered to her since April 2013 when she was appointed. A statement released by the Permanent Secretary for Industry, Trade and Investment, Prof Adolf Mkenda, announcing her firing said: "President Magufuli has revoked the appointment of Ms Juliet Kairuki as TIC Executive Director over several issues, including after the President learnt that she has not been receiving government salary since she was appointed on April 24, 2013 up to now, a matter that raises several questions,"

Previously, she worked in South Africa for twelve years, ten of which were in the banking sector. As General Manager of the Banking Association South Africa, she oversaw the implementation of strategic projects in the SADC region. Kairuki is a specialist in public-private partnership infrastructure financing, and has a legal background. She also worked as a State Attorney and obtained her Bachelor of Law in Tanzania and her Masters of Law from the University of Cape Town.

Commenting on the saking of expats, a senior lecturer from St Augustine University of Tanzania Mtwara Branch Dr Aidan Msafiri, said expatriates were sacked due to inapropriate ethical conduct or incempetence and this does not matter whether they worked in prestigious institutions outside the coutnry.

Dr Msafiri says he agrees with measures taken by the head of state to removing irresponsible government officials.

"One might have excellent academic backgroundS but it is not enough to make him or her integrity and patriotism," Dr Msafiri said. A retired lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam Dr Ahmed Kiwanuka also commented on the issue saying the sackings of the expats were done to improve productivity and service delivery. "President Magufuli's responsibilities are to ensure everything goes well. It is very difficult for outsiders to know difficulties he is facing in running the government," Dr Kiwanuka said.

Assistant lecturer at the Open University of Tanzania (OUT) Mr Hamad Salim said the best way for civil servants to last long is to ensure that they work hard and efficiently.

According to him, it is crucial for the head of state to remove incompetent government officials even if they happens to be his friends.