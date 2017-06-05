4 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Mwakitwa Taita Taveta Winners

By Philip Onyango

Betty Mwala and Niva Owendi scored a goal in each half to steer Mwakitawa Secondary to a 2-0 victory over defending champions Bura Girls for their first ever Taita Taveta county girls' football title as the Taita Taveta Secondary Schools Term Two B games concluded at Voi Secondary on Sunday.

The speedy Mwala put her team in the lead in the 23rd minute after she dribbled past the Bura girls defence to score from close range.

Owendi put the issue beyond doubt for the defending champions when her point blank finish.

Kenyatta High School Mwatate were crowned the new boys champions after beating Mwangea 2-0 in the final.

Rampant Kenyatta beat Dr Agrrey 4-0 in the semi-finals while Mwangea defeated Voi Boys 2-1 in very closely contested semi-final clash.

