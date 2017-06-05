Kenyan Women Hit Uganda in Shorter Version of Game

Kenya women's 3-on-3 team put a smile on the faces of local basketball fans, beating Uganda on a day the visitors dominated men's and boys' competitions at KPA Makande Gymnasium in Mombasa on Saturday.

Kenya's 3-on-3 trio of evergreen Betty Kananu, Natalie Akinyi and Felmas Adhiambo overwhelmed their Ugandan opponents in the shorter version of the game from the start to the end, easily winning 21-06.

Betty Kananu nailed four three-pointers that made the difference in the shorter version of the game which is played half court for only ten minutes.

UGANDA WON

It was however a different story in men's category as Uganda beat Kenyan trio of Airel Okal, Evans Leting and Martin Kitongo 17-13 in a tough match which saw Kenya take the led in the initial stages with a combination of good inside play and perimeter shooting.

Uganda however responded with three points shots from Joseph Chuma and Geoffrey Soro which totally changed the direction the game in their favour.

Uganda also beat Kenya in the boys' category of the event 19-07, while Ethiopia's men's team defeated Tanzania 21-06 in another one-sided contest.

Elsewhere, Kenya girls' and boys' teams recovered from their day one bashing to beat Tanzanian Under-16 teams in day two of the championships at the same venue.

While the Kenyan girls needed a last quarter effort to beat a nine-man Tanzania team 48-34, Kenya boys' team vented their anger on their Tanzania counterparts, beating them 114-34 while Egypt girls' team beat Rwanda 71-34 in the last match of the day to increase their chances of winning the event.

The tournament concludes on Monday with five matches on the cards. Rwanda girls' team is scheduled to play Tanzania from 10am, while Tanzania boys face off with Rwanda from 12pm.

Others matches of the day will see Uganda boys' team take on Tanzania from 2pm, while Kenyan girls take on Ethiopia from 2.30pm.

Kenya boys' team will lock horns with Ethiopia in the last match from 3pm.