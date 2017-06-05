Kenyatta, Odinga Intensify Campaigns Ahead of Elections

Nairobi — Politics took centre stage on Sunday in various parts of the country as the governing Jubilee party and the opposition NASA mobilised support ahead of the August elections.

President Uhuru Kenyatta camped in Nakuru on Sunday where he rallied support for his re-election bid in August polls as ODM presidential candidate Raila Odinga campaigned in Rift Valley.

Speaking during a church service at the Kingdom seekers church in Nakuru, ahead of a series of political rallies, President Kenyatta said the destiny of Kenya lies in the composition of all 45 million Kenyans who must strive to achieve it through working together in unity, using their diversity as their strength.

"A country's destination is made great by a composition of its people working together in unity. Your destination cannot be achieved without working for one another," President Kenyatta told worshippers at the Kingdom Seekers Fellowship Church.

The president also urged Kenyans to pray for peace and unity as the country prepares for elections.

"I want to assure you there will be peace before, during and after elections. We have to acknowledge that Kenya will be there after the election, and long after all of us are gone," said President Kenyatta who was accompanied by his Deputy William Ruto.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri campaigned for President Kenyatta in Laikipia where he cautioned the opposition to stop relying on swing votes in most of their strongholds.

Kiunjuri said Jubilee party is enjoying substantial support in opposition strongholds which could easily give them victory from areas like Marsabit, Wajir, Samburu, and Isiolo.

"What is really surprising me, is that even today the opposition is still claiming that north-eastern is a swing vote, never, Mandera County is 98 percent Jubilated, in Marsabit, ODM don't even have a candidate, in Isiolo the Opposition doesn't even have candidates," he said.

ODM leader Raila Odinga urged Kenyans to rally on NASA as it's the only hope for Kenya.