Nigeria: Rohr, Eagles Skipper Meet NFF Bosses Over Cash

Outstanding payments will top the agenda when top officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) led by president Amaju Pinnick meet today with Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr and stand-in captain Ogenyi Onazi.

The Eagles are grumbling over unpaid bonus, appearance fees, ticket refunds and camp allowances as they were not paid for the training camps in London in March as well as that in France this past week.

"It has never been this bad as regards our bonuses, allowances and even ticket refunds," said one of the affected players.

Officials have already promised the Eagles will be paid the win bonus for the World Cup qualifier in Zambia in October last year.

Nigeria won 2-1 in Ndola, but the players are yet to be paid the $5,000-a-man bonus several months after.

"The players have again submitted their bank details and there is some hope they will now get this payment from the NFF," .

In the meantime, the Eagles are scheduled to train today evening at the Abuja National Stadium before they fly out to Uyo ahead of Saturday's AFCON qualifier against South Africa.

Kick-off time in Uyo is 5pm.