5 June 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Rohr, Eagles Skipper Meet NFF Bosses Over Cash

Tagged:

Related Topics

Outstanding payments will top the agenda when top officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) led by president Amaju Pinnick meet today with Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr and stand-in captain Ogenyi Onazi.

The Eagles are grumbling over unpaid bonus, appearance fees, ticket refunds and camp allowances as they were not paid for the training camps in London in March as well as that in France this past week.

"It has never been this bad as regards our bonuses, allowances and even ticket refunds," said one of the affected players.

Officials have already promised the Eagles will be paid the win bonus for the World Cup qualifier in Zambia in October last year.

Nigeria won 2-1 in Ndola, but the players are yet to be paid the $5,000-a-man bonus several months after.

"The players have again submitted their bank details and there is some hope they will now get this payment from the NFF," .

In the meantime, the Eagles are scheduled to train today evening at the Abuja National Stadium before they fly out to Uyo ahead of Saturday's AFCON qualifier against South Africa.

Kick-off time in Uyo is 5pm.

Nigeria

When Will Buhari Return to Nigeria?

Former Abia State Governor, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari will return to the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.