Nigeria: London Terror Attacks Sickening, Atrocious - Osinbajo

Abuja — Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, condemned, in strong terms, the terror attacks on London, the United Kingdom.

The condemnation was contained in a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Mr. Laolu Akande.

Prof. Osinbajo called for greater global collaboration with a view to eliminating extremist ideologies from the world.

The statement read: "Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, strongly condemns the sickening atrocity perpetrated by a misguided and cowardly group of terrorists, who attacked innocent persons in the London Bridge area on Saturday night.

"Prof Osinbajo states that Nigeria stands with the government and people of the United Kingdom and extends our condolences to the families of the victims.

"The acting president notes that the latest attack in the UK reinforces the need for the global community to act with greater vigour to overcome the extremist ideologies which underpin terrorism."