South Africa: That Man in the Tornado Photo is South African

This photo of a man in Alberta, Canada, mowing his lawn with a dangerous-looking tornado in the background has caused a storm on social media.
Theunis Wessels, whose family is from South Africa, looks unperturbed, sparking these comments on his wife's Facebook page and others:
The Chuck Norris of lawn mowers !!! - Cecilia Wessels
I showed my hubby this photo! His eyed widened, he chuckled and then he said " only South Africans!" - Des Rossouw
Gotta be fake - Julie Christiansen
Canadian tornadoes are very polite. "Excuse me, sir. Could I pick you up? Also, do you need some help with your lawn?" - Shawn T Perry
Cecilia said her husband was not worried because he had attended a seminar on tornados.
Theunis is reported as saying that the tornado was "actually much further away than it appears in the photo, and that it was moving away" from them.