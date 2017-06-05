5 June 2017

South Africa: That Man in the Tornado Photo is South African

Photo: Cecilia Wessels

This photo of a man in Alberta, Canada, mowing his lawn with a dangerous-looking tornado in the background has caused a storm on social media.

Theunis Wessels, whose family is from South Africa, looks unperturbed, sparking these comments on his wife's Facebook page and others:

The Chuck Norris of lawn mowers !!! - Cecilia Wessels

I showed my hubby this photo! His eyed widened, he chuckled and then he said " only South Africans!" - Des Rossouw

Gotta be fake - Julie Christiansen

Canadian tornadoes are very polite. "Excuse me, sir. Could I pick you up? Also, do you need some help with your lawn?" - Shawn T Perry

Cecilia said her husband was not worried because he had attended a seminar on tornados.

Theunis is reported as saying that the tornado was "actually much further away than it appears in the photo, and that it was moving away" from them.

