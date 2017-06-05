Namibia: Supreme Court Hears Appeal On Rössing Pension Surplus

THE outcome of a legal battle over the distribution of a surplus in the pension fund of mining company Rössing Uranium will now depend on three judges of the Supreme Court.

A year after High Court judge Shafimana Ueitele set aside a decision that the trustees of the Rössing Pension Fund took five years ago about the distribution of the surplus in the fund, Chief Justice Peter Shivute, deputy chief justice Petrus Damaseb, and judge of appeal Dave Smuts last week heard oral arguments on an appeal against judge Ueitele's decision.

The three judges reserved their judgement at the end of a hearing that had all available seats in the courtroom filled by former Rössing Uranium employees eager to hear how an actuarial surplus of hundreds of millions of Namibia dollars in the Rössing Pension Fund will be distributed.

The surplus stood at about N$454 million in February 2012, when the board of directors of Rössing Uranium decided that 15% of the surplus should be allocated to former members of the fund, current members of the fund should receive 52%, and 33% should go to the company itself through it being absolved of making contributions to the pension fund for three years.

In the appeal heard last Thursday, the pension fund and Rössing Uranium are asking the Supreme Court to overturn the judgement in which judge Ueitele set aside the pension fund trustees' decision, taken five years ago, to accept the company's decision about the division of the surplus.

Rössing Uranium's board took the decision on the distribution of the surplus after the trustees of the fund had decided earlier that the surplus should be distributed equally between former members of the pension fund, current members, and the company, which were each to receive a third of the excess funds.

After a group of 75 former pension fund members challenged the decision about the allocation of the surplus, Judge Ueitele set aside the decision of the pension fund trustees, having found that the trustees had the sole responsibility to manage the fund, and that only they had the power to decide how surplus funds should be allocated and distributed.

Judge Ueitele also found that although it is stated in the rules of the Rössing Pension Fund that the fund's trustees have to consider how to deal with an actuarial surplus in the fund and make a recommendation about that to Rössing Uranium, for a decision to be taken, the responsibility to manage the fund and its assets is the trustees' alone, and they, instead of the company, were supposed to decide how the surplus should be distributed.

Senior counsel Reinhard Tötemeyer, representing Rössing Uranium, argued on Thursday that all of the current and former members of the pension fund should have been included as parties to the case. The failure to cite them should prompt the Supreme Court to send the case back to the High Court so that they can be joined as parties and also be heard, he argued.

On behalf of the pension fund, senior counsel Andrew Corbett argued that the decision about the distribution of the surplus was taken in accordance with the rules of the pension fund, and was the end result of a long process of consultation which included the fund, the company, and trade union representatives of members of the fund.

The Pension Funds Act does not prohibit the company from acting the way it did, and the pension fund rule giving the company a say in what is to be done with a surplus does not interfere with the trustees' management of the fund and its assets, Corbett argued.

According to senior counsel Norman Arendse, who has been representing the 75 former employees, the fund's trustees decided in October 2011 to have the surplus distributed equitably between current members of the fund, former members, and Rössing Uranium, and the company acted in bad faith when it thereafter changed the distribution.

After that, the trustees abdicated their responsibility and simply rubber-stamped the decision taken by the board of the company, Arendse argued, backing the judgement that was handed down in the High Court on 1 June last year.