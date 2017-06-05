Namibia: Farmer Stranded With 300 Cattle

A FARMER originally from Epukiro, who has more than 300 head of cattle, is stuck in the corridors of Omaheke farms after he was evicted from farm Kambingana.

Asser Katjinaani has been applying for resettlement for 15 years, but has not been successful. He said he has made more than 10 appointments with the land reform minister to present his case, but these were never granted.

Katjinaani says his eviction from farm Kambingana was his fourth eviction since 2010. Over the years, he has been accommodated by several farmers, including his father.

He told The Namibian that his two school-going children have been staying in the makeshift structures in the corridors since the eviction.

His cattle, he added, are now fair game to traffic accidents since they graze along the roads.

Katjinaani could, however, not say why all the farmers had to ask him to leave. He said he cannot sell, move or register his cattle with veterinary services because he does not have a farm.

It seems, however, as if he is not keen to leave farm Kambingana, which belongs to the late Erich Tjingaete. He argues that Efraim Tjingaete, Erich's adopted child, had no right to evict him.

Katjinaani said they both do not have legal ownership of the farm, and that Tjingaete was using the land reform minister's name to force him out.

Tjingaete, however, told The Namibian that Katjinaani had illegally occupied the camp after he was allowed access to the water on the farm.

"He came asking for help because his cattle had been without water for about six days. I told him that I would help him only for three days while he got a place for his cattle," Tjingaete said.

Before the removal, he said he had requested Katjinaani to move out, but the latter refused.

"He refused to move out. Therefore, we came together as a family and decided that we had to force him out," stressed Tjingaete as he showed The Namibian documents dated November 2011which show that the land reform ministry gave him permission to manage the farm.

According to tradition, Tjingaete said he has the right over the farm because he inherited a stick and a hat from his late father as a symbol of ownership and takeover.

When he was evicted, Katjinaani approached the Omaheke regional resettlement office, demanding to be resettled on the farm, but this yielded no results.

Omaheke governor Festus Ueitele, who is the resettlement committee's chairperson, had told Katjinaani in a letter dated January 2016 to leave the farm.

"The committee took note of several warnings and requests for you to vacate farm Kambingana," said Ueitele.

The governor also ordered him to stop the illegal grazing on unit H of farm Karamba.

In addition, Ueitele ordered the Omitara police to remove Katjinaani, and to impound his cattle if he failed to comply with the directive.

Katjinaani, however, defied the request, arguing that he did not have any place to relocate to and must thus be allowed more time on the farm.

Land reform minister Utoni Nujoma in a letter dated 10 March 2017 advised Katjinaani to be positive, and to be on the lookout for resettlement adverts in the newspaper.

The minister also referred him to the regional resettlement committee.

The Omaheke regional resettlement office's Nclesia Mbaisa said the office was aware of Katjinaani's situation, and that he is not eligible for resettlement because he has more than 149 cattle.

"The ministry only resettles farmers who have from 0 to 149 livestock," she stated.

Mbaisa thus advised Katjinaani to sell some of his cattle in order to be allocated a farm through the resettlement programme.