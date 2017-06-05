5 June 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Aisha Buhari Pledges Commitment to Welfare of Women, Children

By Terhemba Daka

Abuja — Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has pledged the commitment of her pet programme, Future Assured, to the welfare of women and children.She made the pledge through the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Dr. Hajo Sani, at the just-concluded World Village Festival in Helsinki, Finland.

According to the Executive Director of the Africans and African Europeans Association (AFAES), Mrs. Fatima Hassan, the non-governmental organisation was recogniSed due to its outstanding work in human development

She stressed that the project's commitment to the health and empowerment of women and children, as well as its activities FOR the internally displaced persons, also formed the yardstick.

Sani said: "The very poor health outcomes for women and children in the country at the beginning of the present administration provided justification for such a high-level commitment.

"Two years down the line, the project haS reached hundreds of thousands of women and children through empowerment, health screenings against killer diseases, deworming exercises, nutrition and vitamin supplementation."

The Secretary of AFAES, Mr. Meijo Mikkanen, commended the country's anti-corruption fight and expressed the hope that Nigeria would join the Universal Peace Foundation to make better gains in that regard.

Some of the key persons at the event were the General Secretary, Nigeria-Finish Association, Mr. Abayomi Magbagbeola, the Head of Mission at the Embassy of Nigeria in Stockholm, Mrs. Jane Ada Ndem and the Honorary Consul of Finland in Nigeria, Dr. Kingsley Akinroye.

